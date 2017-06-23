June 23 Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its second biggest shareholder, SBI Incubation Co., Ltd increased voting power in the co to 38.2 percent (14.5 million shares), from 21.9 percent (8.3 million shares)

* Change occurred on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JqrSmq

