BRIEF-Carlyle Group says Argand Partners acquires Brintons Carpets Limited for undisclosed sum
* Argand Partners acquires Brintons Carpets Limited from the Carlyle Group
July 5 KUDELSKI GROUP:
* AGREES TO A PATENT CROSS LICENSE WITH AT&T
* FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* The proposed acquisition of Opel Vauxhall Automotive Business by Groupe PSA is approved by EU antitrust authorities