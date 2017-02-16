FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kudelski FY operating income up 20.4 pct at CHF 97.8 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
February 16, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kudelski FY operating income up 20.4 pct at CHF 97.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kudelski SA:

* Outlook for 2017: revenues of $1.150 to 1.200 billion and operating income of $60 to 80 million

* FY increasing its consolidated revenues and other operating income by 12.3 pct to 1,067.4 million Swiss francs

* FY operating income increased to 97.8 million francs, representing a 20.4 pct improvement over previous year, while net income from continuing operations grew by 51.7 pct to 74.8 million francs

* Proposing a dividend of 0.35 francs per bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

