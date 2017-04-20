FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel Q1 net turnover up at CHF 4.3 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 20, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel Q1 net turnover up at CHF 4.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Q1 net turnover increased by 7.2 per cent to 4,299 million Swiss francs ($4.31 billion)and gross profit by 3.5 per cent to 1,648 million Swiss francs

* Q1 EBITDA at 257 million Swiss francs reached the previous year’s level

* Q1 earnings for the period stable at 165 million francs

* Increase in volume and productivity as well as cost control mitigated the ongoing pressure on margins

* Rtrs Poll Avg For Q1 net turnover was 4.12 billion francs, gross profit 1.6 billion francs, EBITDA 267 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2otQF3R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.