BRIEF-Kuehne Und Nagel Q1 net turnover up at CHF 4.3 bln

April 20 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Q1 net turnover increased by 7.2 per cent to 4,299 million Swiss francs ($4.31 billion)and gross profit by 3.5 per cent to 1,648 million Swiss francs

* Q1 EBITDA at 257 million Swiss francs reached the previous year’s level

* Q1 earnings for the period stable at 165 million francs

* Increase in volume and productivity as well as cost control mitigated the ongoing pressure on margins

* Rtrs Poll Avg For Q1 net turnover was 4.12 billion francs, gross profit 1.6 billion francs, EBITDA 267 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2otQF3R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)