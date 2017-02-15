FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kuka FY 2016 orders up 20.6 pct at 3.4 billion euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
February 15, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kuka FY 2016 orders up 20.6 pct at 3.4 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kuka AG:

* FY orders received totaling 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), an increase of 20.6 pct – surpassing the three billion euro mark for the first time (2015: 2.8 billion euros)

* FY sales revenues of 2.9 billion euros at virtually the same level as the previous year

* Order backlog of 2.1 billion euros (+25.0 pct) at end of year, ensuring a high level of capacity utilization in 2017

* FY EBIT margin before purchase price allocation and before extraordinary costs reaches 5.6 pct after 6.6 pct in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.