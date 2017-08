April 25 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* RIGHTS ISSUE COMPLETED - GOOD LEASING RESULTS

* RIGHTS ISSUE COMPLETED - GOOD LEASING RESULTS

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUE SEK 591 MILLION VERSUS SEK 614 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 216 MILLION VERSUS SEK 236 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPLETED A RIGHTS ISSUE IN Q1 OF 2017

* EXPECTS PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 2017 TO BE ROUGHLY IN LINE WITH 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)