4 months ago
BRIEF-Kuros FY revenue up at CHF 1.06 million
April 26, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kuros FY revenue up at CHF 1.06 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* Merger successfully completed: Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery Holding combined their businesses to create Kuros Biosciences, a future leader in tissue repair and regeneration

* FY net loss of CHF 19.7 million ($19.86 million) versus loss CHF 5.8 million year ago

* Expects to receive CE mark certification for neuroseal in next months

* FY revenue of CHF 1.06 million versus CHF 144,000 year ago

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

