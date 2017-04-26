BRIEF-Kuros FY revenue up at CHF 1.06 million

April 26 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* Merger successfully completed: Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery Holding combined their businesses to create Kuros Biosciences, a future leader in tissue repair and regeneration

* FY net loss of CHF 19.7 million ($19.86 million) versus loss CHF 5.8 million year ago

* Expects to receive CE mark certification for neuroseal in next months

* FY revenue of CHF 1.06 million versus CHF 144,000 year ago

