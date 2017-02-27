BRIEF-Saga Communications Q4 EPS $0.84
* Saga communications, inc. Reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results
Feb 27 Kuwait Cable Vision Company:
* To convene EGM on March 13 to approve capital decrease to 3.7 million dinars from 4.7 million dinars Source: (bit.ly/2lfe3Aq) Further company coverage: )
March 7 Liberty Global, the international telecommunications company controlled by American tycoon John Malone, and Zain, a Kuwait-based telecommunications operator, are investing in iflix, a Malaysian provider of streaming video, iflix announced on Tuesday.
March 7 Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin signed its first customer for satellite launch services, inking a deal with Eutelsat Communications SA, Bezos said on Tuesday.