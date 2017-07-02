BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait says total exposure to Qatar 44 mln dinars
* Total exposure to Qatar 44 million dinars invested in bonds issued by Qatari banks Source: (http://bit.ly/2tEhyZW) Further company coverage:
July 2 Kuwait International Bank:
* Says total exposure to Qatari banks is about 4 million dinars representing 0.2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Total exposure to Qatar 44 million dinars invested in bonds issued by Qatari banks Source: (http://bit.ly/2tEhyZW) Further company coverage:
* Says total exposure to Qatar is $40 million representing 0.2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )