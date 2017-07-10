BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
July 10 Kuwait Real Estate Holding Co
* H1 net profit 70,493 dinars versus 21,650 dinars year ago
* H1 total operating revenue 871,050 dinars versus 773,108 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.