BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank says exposure to Qatar 66.7 mln dinars
* Says total exposure to Qatar is 66.7 million dinars representing 0.9 percent of bank's total assets
July 2 Ahli United Bank:
* Says total exposure to Qatar 21 million dinars representing 0.55 percent of bank's total assets as of June 30, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2teOkhe) Further company coverage: )
JOHANNESBURG, July 2 South Africa risks slipping into a long and painful economic recession if the central bank is forced to abandon its policy of reducing inflation and protecting the currency, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Sunday.