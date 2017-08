March 15 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank:

* Says to convene shareholders meeting on March 30 to authorise board to issue sukuk or other financing instruments

* Says to convene shareholders meeting on March 30 to approve issued, paid-up capital increase to 187.1 million dinars from 173.2 million dinars via bonus share issue Source:(bit.ly/2lZ2JO9) Further company coverage: