Feb 23 (Reuters) - Automated Systems Co Kpsc:

* FY net profit 1.7 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago

* FY revenue 7.7 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago

* Board proposes stock dividend of 33.2 shares for every 100 shares for year 2016