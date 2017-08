Feb 16 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank:

* FY net profit 68.2 million dinars versus 76.1 million dinars year ago

* FY operating revenue 234.7 million dinars versus 248.1 million dinars year ago

* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016

* Board recommends stock dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source:(bit.ly/2lmKY9K)