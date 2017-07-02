BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House says exposure to Qatar 31 mln dinars
* Total exposure to qatar 31 million dinars as of March 31, representing 0.19 percent of group's total assets
July 2 Gulf Bank:
* Says total exposure to Qatar is $40 million representing 0.2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Total exposure to qatar 31 million dinars as of March 31, representing 0.19 percent of group's total assets
* Total exposure to Qatar 32.8 million dinars representing 2 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: