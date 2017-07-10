July 10 Hits Telecom Holding Co:

* Enters into strategic partnership with Britain's Balsamee to provide digital health care services

* Under deal with Balasmee co acquired major stake of 38 percent with option to raise stake to 51 percent

* Says unit Qanawat Holding signs agreement with a company that owns e-trading portal to establish a new company in partnership