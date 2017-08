Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mabanee Company Kpsc

* FY net profit 48.7 million dinars versus 48.5 million dinars year ago

* FY total operating revenue 85.3 million dinars versus 86.5 million dinars year ago

* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent, stock dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: