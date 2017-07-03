BRIEF-Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports 9.9 pct stake in Pattern Energy Group as of June 21 - SEC Filing
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports 9.9 percent stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc as of June 21 - SEC Filing
July 3 National Investments Co:
* Says total exposure to Qatar represents about 1.5 percent of co's total assets as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, July 3 Hedge fund managers had amassed a record number of short positions in petroleum futures and options by the start of last week, which primed the oil market for a sharp short-covering rally at the end of the month.