Nigeria plans to raise 177 bln naira in treasury bills
LAGOS, June 28 Nigeria plans to raise 177 billion naira ($562 million) of short-dated treasury bills at an auction on July 5, the central bank said on Wednesday.
June 28 National Bank Of Kuwait:
* Says total exposure of bank in Qatar 227 million dinars representing 0.9 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hit low of 3.81 to dollar offshore in spot market this week