BRIEF-Euroz expects an FY unaudited net profit after tax of about $17.9 mln
* Expects an unaudited net profit after tax of about $17.9 million for year ended 30 June 2017
July 11 Warba Bank:
* Participates in sharia-compliant syndicated financing of $236 million to Turkey's Ziraat Participation Bank
* Says bank contribution in syndicated financing deal is $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Q2 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 714 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 685 MILLION)