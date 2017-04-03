FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
April 3, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Kwan On Holdings Ltd:

* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co

* Says share sale for HK$1.13 per share to some purchasers who are independent third parties of Co and its connected persons

* Says sale shares represented about 14.58 percent of issued share capital of company

* Kwan on holdings says fortune decade ceases to hold any shares in co and ceased to be a substantial shareholder following share sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

