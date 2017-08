March 21 (Reuters) - Kwg Property Holding Ltd

* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to rmb8,865.3 million, an increase of 6.3%

* Proposed to declare final dividend of rmb40 cents per ordinary share and special dividend of rmb11 cents per ordinary share

* Fy profit attributable to owners of company amounted to rmb3,464.7 million, a slight increase of 1.4%