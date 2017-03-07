FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-KWS Saat SE H1 net sales up 27.6 pct to EUR 280.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat SE H1 net sales up 27.6 pct to EUR 280.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE:

* Increased its net sales in the first half of 2016/2017 by 27.6 percent to 280.0 million euros ($296.41 million)

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBIT) were –70.3 million euros, an improvement of 33.9 percent

* Now expects its EBIT margin to achieve at least 10.5 percent for the fiscal year as a whole due to the expansion in sugarbeet cultivation area

* Indications are that sugarbeet seed business will grow in the further course of fiscal 2016/2017 due to an increase in cultivation area

* Still expects to increase its FY net sales by almost 5 percent on the back of an anticipated slight improvement in income Source text - bit.ly/2n8TzL7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

