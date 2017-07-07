BRIEF-Compal Electronics posts 18.2 pct y/y rise in June sales
* Says June sales up 18.2 percent y/y at T$82.6 billion ($2.70 billion)
July 7 Kye Systems Corp :
* Says it repurchased 5.5 million shares for T$49.6 million during the period from May 11 to July 7
* Says accumulatively repurchased 9.57 percent stake of shares as of July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r2BFhx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says June sales up 18.2 percent y/y at T$82.6 billion ($2.70 billion)
July 7Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :