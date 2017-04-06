BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Kyland Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013104124564), for the data security transmission method, system and device based on industrial Ethernet
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013103738431), for a method and system in network transmission field
* Both Patents are valid for 20 years
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment