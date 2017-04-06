April 6 Kyland Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013104124564), for the data security transmission method, system and device based on industrial Ethernet

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013103738431), for a method and system in network transmission field

* Both Patents are valid for 20 years

