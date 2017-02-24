BRIEF-Reig Jofre net profit down at 7.7 mln euros
* FY net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
Feb 24 Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 4.78 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KR1KPb
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago