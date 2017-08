June 1(Reuters) - Kyushu Financial Group Inc

* Says it established a wholly owned securities unit in Kumamoto, which is capitalized at 3 billion yen, on June 1

* Says business will start in January, 2018

* Previous plan was announced on Sept. 27, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yLDqhT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)