BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 16 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Refers to petition dated 6th june 2017 filed by Lim Hang Young
* Position of co towards petition is that facts stated in petition are not true and that petition will be strenuously opposed
* Co will apply for a validation order and also make an application to dismiss/ strike out petition in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.