3 months ago
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-L Brands Inc entered amendment and restatement of its amended and restated revolving credit agreement

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands Inc says on May 11, 2017, co entered amendment and restatement of its amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of July 18, 2014

* Pursuant to credit agreement, aggregate amount of commitments of lenders under credit agreement remains $1 billion

* pursuant to credit agreement, certain of company s non-U.S. subsidiaries may borrow loans, and obtain letters of credit - SEC filing

* Credit agreement also extends maturity date of facility from July 18, 2019 to May 11, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsMjhq) Further company coverage:

