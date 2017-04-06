FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L Brands Inc March sales fell 7 pct to $951.4 mln
April 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-L Brands Inc March sales fell 7 pct to $951.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands Inc says for March, exit of swim and apparel categories had negative impact of 7 percent points to co's comparable sales

* In March, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of 10 percent points to victoria's secret comparable sales

* L brands reports March 2017 sales

* March sales fell 7 percent to $951.4 mln

* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 1, , decreased 10 percent, were negatively impacted by later easter this year by about 2 to 3 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

