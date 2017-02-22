FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-L Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $2.18
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-L Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $2.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc-

* L Brands reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.18

* L Brands Inc - net sales for Q4 ended Jan. 28, 2017, were $4.489 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to $4.395 billion for quarter ended jan. 30, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.35 including items

* Expects to report a mid-to-high-teens decrease in february comparable sales, below expectations for a mid-single digit decrease

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands Inc - "exit of swim and apparel at victoria's secret is negatively impacting total company comparable sales by about 6 percentage points"

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

