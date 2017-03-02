BRIEF-L Brands same store sales for February fall 13 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:

* L Brands reports february 2017 sales

* February sales fell 10 percent to $765.5 million

* February same store sales fell 13 percent

* For February, exit of swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 6 percent points to total company comparable sales

* For February, exit of swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 8 percentage points to Victoria's Secret comparable sales

* L Brands Inc February same store sales down 4.7 percent -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate