BRIEF-L Brands says May sales fell 5 pct to $774.3 mln

June 1 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:
* L Brands Inc reports may 2017 sales
* May same store sales fell 7 percent
* May sales fell 5 percent to $774.3 million
* L Brands Inc - company reported net sales of $3.211 billion for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent
* L Brands Inc - comparable sales for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, decreased 9 percent.
* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of swim categories had a negative impact of 7 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales
* L Brands Inc - for 17 weeks ended may 27, exit of swim categories had a negative impact of 7 percent points to total co and Victoria's Secret comparable sales