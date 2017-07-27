FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-L3 announces second quarter 2017 results
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-L3 announces second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.54 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.732 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L3 technologies inc - ‍updated 2017 financial guidance​

* L3 technologies inc - funded orders for 2017 q2 increased 10 pct to $2,357 million compared to $2,136 million for 2016 Q2

* L3 technologies inc - ‍funded orders for 2017 Q2 increased 10 pct to $2,357 million compared to $2,136 million for 2016 Q2​

* L3 technologies inc - funded backlog decreased 4 pct to $8,513 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $8,896 million at december 31, 2016

* L3 technologies inc sees ‍2017 net sales $10,800 million to $11,000​ million

* L3 technologies inc sees ‍2017 diluted eps $8.65 to $8.85​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.76, revenue view $10.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.