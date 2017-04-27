FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-L3 Q1 earnings per share $2.07 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-L3 Q1 earnings per share $2.07 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 13 percent to $2.7 billion

* L3 Technologies Inc - increased 2017 financial guidance

* L3 Technologies Inc sees 2017 net sales $10,750 million to $10,950 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $8.50 to $8.70

* Says funded backlog decreased 0.5% to $8,855 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $10.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funded orders for 2017 q1 increased 1% to $2,624 million compared to $2,591 million for 2016 q1

* Funded backlog decreased 0.5% to $8,855 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.