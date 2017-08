May 9 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share

* New stock repurchase authorization is effective July 1, 2017

* Says repurchase program is expected to be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations