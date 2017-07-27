FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:53 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc

* La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc

* Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​

* Boralex - La Caisse will appoint two independent directors to co's board and will have pre-emptive rights with respect to future issuances of shares​

* Boralex - ‍as part of deal, co, La Caisse agreed to explore partnership opportunities with respect to investing in future projects developed by Boralex​

* Boralex Inc - ‍class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades represents 17.3 percent of outstanding shares of co​

* Says La Caisse acquired all of class A common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for $287.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

