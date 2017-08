BRIEF-La Doria FY net profit falls to EUR 33.7 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA:

* FY revenue 653.1 million euros ($694.77 million) versus 748.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 33.7 million euros versus 44.8 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 18 euro cents per share

* Sees 2017 revenue at 644 million euros

* Sees 2017 net profit at 25.1 million euros

* Forecasts revenue at 709.3 million euros in 2019

* Forecasts net profit at 36 million euros in 2019

* Sees 2017 market to be shaped by continuing sales price deflation, raw material cost inflation and the effects of Brexit Source text: www.1infot.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)