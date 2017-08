May 12 (Reuters) - LA DORIA SPA:

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 167.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 168.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SIGNS OF RECOVERY ARE EXPECTED FROM THE MIDDLE OF THE YEAR WITH THE NEW TOMATO PROCESSING CAMPAIGN Source text: reut.rs/2qAxlaI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)