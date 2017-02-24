China stocks edge up in thin trading as key resistance looms
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.
Feb 24 La Fonciere Verte SA:
* FY rental revenue 11.6 million euros ($12.27 million) versus 11.3 million year ago, 2.3 pct up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.
COLOMBO, Feb 28 The Sri Lankan rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, helped by exporter dollar sales, but the gains were capped by concerns about possible further depreciation in the local currency in the absence of central bank guidance, dealers said.
* Co and its unit borgestad properties to sell 26,844 shares in Grenland Arena AS to kontorbygg AS