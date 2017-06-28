BRIEF-State Energy Group International posts FY loss attributable of HK$12.7 mln
June 28 State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Ltd
June 29
* Revenue for year ended 31 March 2017 decreased by approximately 71% to approximately HK$60.8 million
* Loss for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately HK$297 million versus loss of HK$29.3 million Source text [bit.ly/2tZta6z] Further company coverage:
* living design as issuer, co and guarantor entered into subscription agreement