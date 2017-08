May 9 (Reuters) - La Opala R G Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 134.7 million rupees versus profit 142.2 million rupees year ago

* March quarter net sales 750.2 million rupees versus 531.9 million rupees year ago

* Says recommendation of dividend of INR 2/per equity shares