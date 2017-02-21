FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-La-Z-Boy reports Q3 earnings per share $0.47
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-La-Z-Boy reports Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - La-z-boy Inc:

* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $390 million versus I/B/E/S view $392.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "retail environment for home furnishings remains challenging"

* La-Z-Boy Inc - qtrly same-store written sales for La-Z-boy furniture galleries store network were flat versus last year's Q3

* La-Z-Boy Inc - for fiscal 2017, we are on track for 23 store projects, including eight net new stores

* La-Z-Boy inc - board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on company's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

