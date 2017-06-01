FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Labat Africa says revenue for six months to Feb 28 up at 20.6 mln rand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
June 1, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa says revenue for six months to Feb 28 up at 20.6 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Limited:

* Revenue for six months ended 28 february 2017 increased to r20.6 million from r7.2 million

* ‍no dividend has been declared for period under review (february 2016: rnil)​

* Labat africa - net profit before taxation for six months to feb 28 has gone from a loss of r1.062 million in previous corresponding period to a profit of r1.006 million

* Basic and diluted headline earnings per share for six months to feb 28 at 0.39 cents versus 2.86 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.