BRIEF-AAR Corp announces $250 mln stock repurchase authorization
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock
July 11 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:
* LabCorp and Novant Health extend laboratory services agreement
* LabCorp - under agreement, LabCorp diagnostics provides Novant Health with laboratory management services for all Novant Health Acute Care facilities
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian stocks edged up on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent