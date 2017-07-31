FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 10:26 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire Chiltern for $1.2 bln in cash

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp to acquire Chiltern for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, advancing its leadership in drug development

* Labcorp - transaction expected to be accretive to Labcorp's adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in year one

* Labcorp - ‍once transaction is complete, Chiltern will become part of Labcorp's covance segment​

* Labcorp - deal expected to be accretive to Labcorp's adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in year one and earn cost of capital by year three​

* Labcorp - Acquisition is an all-cash transaction, which labcorp expects to fund with a combination of bank financing and bonds

* Labcorp says acquisition is an all-cash transaction

* Labcorp says Labcorp expects to fund with a combination of bank financing and bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

