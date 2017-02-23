UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
Feb 23 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
* Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives
* Labcorp says other terms of transactions were not disclosed
* Labcorp says there will be no changes to operations or services at PAML or joint ventures until applicable transaction is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.