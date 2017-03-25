BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals says Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to co's board
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors
March 25 LabGenomics Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
* Patent number is 10-2016-0068568
* Reg-Active biotech: fda grants orphan drug designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)