May 8 (Reuters) - LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA:

* SAYS TO PROPOSE ADOPTION OF SCRIP DIVIDEND OR FLEXIBLE DIVIDEND PLAN

* TO PROPOSE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR DIVIDENDS OF UP TO 1 MILLION SHARES, THAT IS 1.5 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)