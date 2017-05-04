FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral net revenue rises, says trading in-line with expectations
May 4, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral net revenue rises, says trading in-line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc:

* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results

* For Jan 1-April 23, digital net revenue +22 pct (constant currency +18 pct) with sportsbook net revenue +40 pct and gaming net revenue +7 pct

* For Jan 1-April 23, UK retail net revenue -2 pct and European retail net revenue -3 pct (cc -15 pct)

* For Jan 1-April 23, group net revenue +5 pct (constant currency +2 pct)

* Co remains confident in opportunities ahead for business and in its ability to deliver year in-line with its expectations

* Plan is to continue to use our data driven marketing approach and leverage market leading multi-channel capability to enhance returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

